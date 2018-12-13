New Nonprofit Will Work with City to Oversee Bayfront Redevelopment

A rendering of one portion of The Bay Image: Courtesy City of Sarasota

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization—the nonprofit that has pushed forward plans for The Bay, the redevelopment of dozens of acres of city-owned land around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall—is transitioning into a new organization, The Bay Conservancy. The Conservancy is working with the City of Sarasota on an agreement that will establish it as the city's partner in the build-out and management of The Bay. The Conservancy's first meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 15, and the organization will be led by chair Cathy Layton, secretary Jennifer Compton and treasurer Rob Lane. A.G. Lafley, the past chair of the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization, will assume a newly created position of startup chief executive officer for the Conservancy and will serve through 2019. He will work alongside William Waddill, who will continue to serve as managing director of the Conservancy.