  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

Design

Architecture Firm Adds Two New Designers

Sarasota's Hall Architects recently hired Christopher Wenzel and Douglas Driscoll.

By Staff 12/13/2018 at 9:33am

Christopher Wenzel (left) and Douglas Driscoll

Image: Courtesy Dina Berg

Sarasota's Hall Architects recently hired two designers: Christopher Wenzel and Douglas Driscoll. Both have more than 30 years of experience in architectural design, project management and construction administration. Wenzel brings expertise with developing technical documents for a wide range of facility programming building types, including educational institutions, sports facilities, correctional facilities and medical buildings. He also has extensive historic preservation experience in evaluating historic structures and implementing restoration and rehabilitation goals. Driscoll, meanwhile, has worked in both the public and private sectors as a project manager for architectural and engineering practices. He brings knowledge of materials, systems and product analysis and a comprehensive understanding of local codes and regulations.

Filed under
new hires, Biz Daily, architecture, design, Hall Architects
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Grand Gingerbread Hotel

You've Got to See The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota's Gingerbread Display

12/12/2018 By Megan McDonald

WEEKLY PLANNER

Wine Tastings, the Rosemary Indie Market and More Local Dining Events

12/12/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Sneak Peek

First Look: The Sarasota Modern Hotel

12/12/2018 By Staff

Environment

Chef Lends Support to Sustainable Seafood Movement

12/06/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Dec. 13-19

9:41am By Ilene Denton

Stellar

Where to Watch Tonight's Geminids Meteor Shower

9:26am By Jonathan Davide-Goodman

Limelight

Neuro Challenge Cause 4 Fashion

12/10/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Events

Final Greyhound Racing Season Starts Friday

12/10/2018 By Staff

Snapshot

Streets of Paradise Puts Homelessness in Focus

12/06/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 6-12

12/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty

Wellness Center Begins Offering 'Cryoskin' Treatments

12/12/2018 By Staff

Sparkle and Shine

Kendra Scott Opens at The Mall at University Town Center

12/07/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

Holiday Gift Card Spending Expected to Rise

12/07/2018 By Staff

'Tis the Season

Liz Taylor and Olivia D'Amico of Kinspoke Want to Bring the Community Together This Holiday Season

12/05/2018 By Megan McDonald

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Treasure Hunter

Jan Holman’s Sea Hagg Sells Nautical Salvage From Times Gone By

12/03/2018 By Susan Burns

Home & Real Estate

Design

Architecture Firm Adds Two New Designers

9:33am By Staff

Deals

Medical Office Park Sold for $5.9 Million

9:00am By Staff

Real estate

Longboat Key Office Adds Three New Realtors

12/11/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Casey Key Notches Its Highest Sale of the Year

12/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

DeMarcay Plans Sales Gallery Opening, New Enclave Debuting in The Lake Club and More

12/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Florida the Top Destination for Americans Moving Out of State

12/10/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

New hires

Mote Marine Names New Vice President

9:26am By Staff

Stellar

Where to Watch Tonight's Geminids Meteor Shower

9:26am By Jonathan Davide-Goodman

Politics

Talk on Local Election Results Rescheduled

9:00am By Staff

Planning

New Nonprofit Will Work with City to Oversee Bayfront Redevelopment

9:00am By Staff

Nonprofits

Big Brothers Big Sisters Leader Honored for Work Helping Missing Children

12/12/2018 By Staff

Finance

Manufacturer Makes $4 Million Stock Grant to Employees

12/12/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builder Completes Nonprofit's New Aquatic Therapy Facility

12/05/2018 By Staff

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

12/03/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe