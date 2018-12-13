Architecture Firm Adds Two New Designers

Christopher Wenzel (left) and Douglas Driscoll Image: Courtesy Dina Berg

Sarasota's Hall Architects recently hired two designers: Christopher Wenzel and Douglas Driscoll. Both have more than 30 years of experience in architectural design, project management and construction administration. Wenzel brings expertise with developing technical documents for a wide range of facility programming building types, including educational institutions, sports facilities, correctional facilities and medical buildings. He also has extensive historic preservation experience in evaluating historic structures and implementing restoration and rehabilitation goals. Driscoll, meanwhile, has worked in both the public and private sectors as a project manager for architectural and engineering practices. He brings knowledge of materials, systems and product analysis and a comprehensive understanding of local codes and regulations.