WEEKLY PLANNER
Wine Tastings, the Rosemary Indie Market and More Local Dining Events
Including honey bee tours and Breakfast with Santa.
Southgate Village Sip and Stroll
Thursday, Dec. 13
Join South Gate Village shops for an evening of fun, food and shopping. Participating businesses include Candytime, Fanzy Nails, Extera Vita, Survive Anything, Z-Edge Tattoo and Body Piercing, Super Value Nutrition, Bark & Bath, Bloom Organics Day Spa, Pop Craft Pops, Metro Cabinet Company, Dickson Locksmith, Cupcakes-a-Go-Go and Dazzle Boutique. Smokin' Momma Lora's BBQ will be on hand providing food.
Wines of Spain 101 Wine Tasting
Thursday, Dec. 13
Grand Cru Wine Bar invites guests to expand their palettes with a selection of six wines and meat and cheese plates from Spain. There's a 10 percent discount that night for attendees who buy their tickets in advance.
Treasury Wine Estates Wine Dinner
Friday, Dec. 14
Join two wine experts from Treasury Wine Estates as they lead a wine dinner starting at 7 p.m. at downtown Sarasota's Cafe Amici. The menu will combine entrees like pasta and shrimp with drink pairings like Etude Chardonnay and Delamotte Champagne. Tickets are available online.
The Night Market at Siesta Key
Friday, Dec. 14
The Night Market offers a multi-vendor shopping experience at Westfield Siesta Key. Local makers show off their unique designs and finds, and beer, wine, other adult beverages and appetizers are available for purchase in the mall near Bravo restaurant.
Sarasota Honey Bee Tour
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15
Sarasota Honey Co. wants locals to know more about honey and the bees that make it. Head to honeybee HQ at 2 p.m. for a hour-long tour of Sarasota Honey Co.'s garden, which is filled with honey bees. Attendees can sample some of the raw, local honey and learn more abut agriculture and beekeeping. Reserve a spot online.
Breakfast with Santa at Newtown Estates
Saturday, Dec. 15
Rosemary Indie Market
Saturday, Dec. 15
Head to the Rosemary District for this monthly market, which features a variety of vendors ranging from vintage clothing purveyors to candlemakers. This month's market features a bar on wheels—which will be serving JDub's Poolside beer, apple cider bellinis and rosemary mint fizzes—as well as a pizza truck. Live music, too.
Monthly Food Truck Rally
Saturday, Dec. 15
Enjoy local craft beer, live music, and local food trucks at JDub's Brewing Company. This month's lineup: Smokin' Momma Lora's BBQ, Jr.'s Cuban Food, K-Nam Style, Fillaburger, Tropical Crepes, Peachey's Baking Co., Vanchetta, Code941, beer, cold brew, kombucha and more, plus live music from The Bird Tribe.
Breakfast with Santa on the Bay
Sunday, Dec. 16
A family fun event for the kid who just can't wait until Santa Claus shimmies down the chimney. Children can have breakfast with Santa Clause at the Ritz-Carlton at 9 a.m. When they're done eating with Santa, they can enjoy balloon arts, face painting and decorating cookies.