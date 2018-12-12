Wellness Center Begins Offering 'Cryoskin' Treatments

Sarasota's Hydr8 Wellness Center/CroXL recently began offering a new treatment, Cryoskin, that uses sub-zero temperatures for non-surgical face lifts, fat elimination and cellulite reduction.

The technology was developed by a physician in Paris. According to Hydr8 owner Fernando Vega, his company is the first to offer the treatments in the Sarasota area. The Hydr8 Wellness Center is located at 1800 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota.