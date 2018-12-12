Manufacturer Makes $4 Million Stock Grant to Employees

North Venice's PGT Innovations, a manufacturer of impact-resistant doors and windows, will offer a one-time grant of restricted stock to more than 3,000 of its employees. All employees who have worked at PGT for at least one year, and are not already participants in the company’s annual long-term incentive plan, will receive a grant of restricted stock in January. On the third anniversary of the grant date, employees who had one to two years of service as of the grant date will be given 50 shares of PGT common stock, team members who had two to five years of service as of the grant date will receive 75 shares of common stock and employees with more than five years of employment as of the grant date will be awarded 100 shares of common stock. Current employees with less than one year of service will receive their grant of restricted stock in January 2020.