Big Brothers Big Sisters Leader Honored for Work Helping Missing Children

Joy Mahler (center) with Florida First Lady Ann Scott and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Richard Swearingen Image: Courtesy Gina Taylor

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement recently honored Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast president and chief executive officer Joy Mahler with the John and Reve Walsh Award. The award is presented to those who have positively affected Florida's missing children and their families and/or positively affected the safety of Florida’s children. Mahler has worked as the leader of Big Brothers Big Sisters for 35 years. The organization's mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong, enduring and professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better.