Real estate
Longboat Key Office Adds Three New Realtors
Kelly Baldwin and Ryan and Theresa Skrzypkowski recently joined Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate recently added three new sales associates to its Longboat Key office: Kelly Baldwin and Ryan and Theresa Skrzypkowski, the latter known as the RSTS Group. Previously with Michael Saunders & Company, Baldwin has closed a sales volume of more than $30 million in the last five years. The RSTS Group was also previously with Michael Saunders & Company and has closed more than $24 million in sales volume so far this year.