Longboat Key Office Adds Three New Realtors

Kelly Baldwin (left) and Ryan and Theresa Skrzypkowski Image: Courtesy Gabriela Ruiz

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate recently added three new sales associates to its Longboat Key office: Kelly Baldwin and Ryan and Theresa Skrzypkowski, the latter known as the RSTS Group. Previously with Michael Saunders & Company, Baldwin has closed a sales volume of more than $30 million in the last five years. The RSTS Group was also previously with Michael Saunders & Company and has closed more than $24 million in sales volume so far this year.