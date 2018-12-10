Real estate
Realtor Association Names New President and Recognizes Top Members
The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee recently installed its officers and directors for 2019 and recognized six award winners. The newly installed officers are president Amy Worth, RE/MAX Platinum Realty; president-elect David Clapp, RE/MAX Alliance Group; treasurer Adam Chicoine, RE/MAX Alliance Group; secretary Georgina Clamage, Michael Saunders & Company; and immediate past president Greg Owens, Keller Williams on the Water.
2018 award winners included:
- Peter Crowley, RE/MAX Alliance Group: Realtor of the Year
- Roger Piro, RE/MAX Alliance Group: President’s Award
- Michael Bruno, Michael Saunders & Company: Distinguished Service Award
- Robin Wentz, Keller Williams Realty Manatee: Humanitarian Award
- Jamie Black, CrossCountry Mortgage, Inc.: YPN Member of the Year
- Elizabeth Reynolds, IAS Marketing Services: Business Partner of the Year