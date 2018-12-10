Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

John Minge III (left) with other Coastal Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. leaders Image: Courtesy Shauna Longshore

John Minge III will retire in January from his position as chief executive officer of Coastal Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. Minge joined the organization—which provides affordable behavioral health care to children, adolescents, adults, seniors and their families who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues—in 2013, after more than 25 years of leading health care and family safety providers in Florida. The organization's board will manage operations with the current governing structure during the leadership transition.