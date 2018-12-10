DeMarcay Plans Sales Gallery Opening, New Enclave Debuting in The Lake Club and More

A rendering of DeMarcay. Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Sales of condos in DeMarcay, a new luxury project set to be built at 33 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, will begin in January. The sales gallery will be located across the street from the project, which is being developed by GK Development, Inc. The general contractor for DeMarcay is Voeller Construction, Inc.; Sarasota’s Parker Walter Group Inc. is the architect. The interior design by Chicago’s Ma’am Design Collective will honor the site’s history as a cigar factory and hotel. The 18-story building will feature a resort-style rooftop pool with views of the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay. Prices will range from over $600,000 to over $3 million. Construction is expected to begin next summer.

Stock Signature Homes' Birchwood model. Image: Courtesy Stock Signature Homes

The Lake Club will debut its newest enclave, Genoa, this winter. Stock Signature Homes will offer residences priced from the $600,000s on 65-foot and 84-foot homesites with lake and preserve views. Each of Stock’s eight models will feature three distinct design styles for buyers to choose from: British West Indies, Mediterranean and Florida Coastal. The Birchwood model, for example, will offer three bedrooms, two full and one-half bath, great room, study, and three-car garage within its 2,431 square feet of air-conditioned living space.

London Bay Homes' Somerset model. Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

London Bay Homes has expanded its Sarasota Collection of custom luxury estates with the opening of the Somerset, its newest single-family estate model home in the waterfront Spice Bay neighborhood on Siesta Key. Located at 1202 Sharswood Lane, the three-bedroom, four-bath estate offers more than 5,000 square feet of air-conditioned living space, with an open floor plan featuring walls of sliding glass doors opening to the pool deck and a covered outdoor living space ideal for entertaining. The Somerset joins London Bay Homes’ Mandeville model in Spice Bay, an eight-acre gated community of 14 homes along the Sarasota Bay. All homes have dock access, with 11 boat slips available to Spice Bay residents that lead directly to the Intracoastal Waterway.