Casey Key Notches Its Highest Sale of the Year

A North Casey Key Road Gulf-to-bay estate sells for $6.1 million.

By Ilene Denton 12/10/2018 at 4:10pm

1232 N. Casey Key Road

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Company

An 8,000-plus-square-foot Tuscan-influenced estate at 1232 N. Casey Key Road has sold for $6.1 million, making it the highest priced residential sale on that tony barrier island in 2018. Built in 2005, the home sits on 1.18 acres stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to Little Sarasota Bay, with 100 feet of water frontage on both sides. Kelly Quigley of Michael Saunders & Company was the listing agent; the selling agent was Peter Laughlin of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.  

