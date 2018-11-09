IMG Academy Hires Former Tennis Pro as New Director of Player Development

Jimmy Arias Image: Courtesy Meghan Flanagan

Bradenton's IMG Academy recently hired former professional player Jimmy Arias as its new director of player development. Arias will help manage technical instruction and program delivery for IMG Academy’s boarding school students and professional trainees. Arias was one of the original tennis students at IMG Academy, then the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, when it opened in 1978. He turned pro at age 16, and within three years, reached the U.S. Open singles semifinals, won the 1981 French Open mixed doubles and claimed four professional singles titles. Arias reached a career high of No. 5 in the world in 1984 at age 20.