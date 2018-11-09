Grant Will Help Nonprofits Save Money Through Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Sarasota County, the City of Sarasota, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently secured a $150,000 matching grant for a project to create savings for nonprofits through energy improvements at their facilities. The program aims to provide 15 nonprofits with “energy roadmaps” that detail cost-saving opportunities through investments in efficiency and renewable energy upgrades and help 10 of them bring the roadmaps to life. The grant was awarded by Partners for Places and is one of just six awarded nationally in its latest round of grants. The $150,000 grant is being matched by $75,000 each from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Barancik Foundation.