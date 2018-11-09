  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

Known for her classic cocktail frocks, local designer Camilyn Beth is now designing bridal gowns. Here's a peek at her new collection.

By Heather Saba 11/9/2018 at 2:28pm

Image: Heather Saba

Camilyn Leavitt has made a name for herself in the world of fashion and design. Her designs quickly became a favorite among brides looking for the perfect bridesmaid dresses and now, she’s designing dresses for the brides themselves. I stopped in Cami’s studio on Palm Avenue to take a look at the gowns in person (and even got to try one on!), and to hear all about the new Camilyn Beth wedding gown collection. 

You started designing your own dresses to wear to weddings back in 2011 when you were invited to 16 weddings in one year—a year later you founded Camilyn Beth. From there, your designs have expanded from guest of the wedding, to the bridal party, to 'little white dresses' for the bride-to-be and now... wedding gowns. What inspired you to start designing wedding gowns and adding that collection to  Camilyn Beth?

My line has always been inspired by personal life events. So, similar to how I got start started, there has been another wave of weddings this year (six instead of 16 this time), but instead of figuring out what I will be wearing—that's the easy part now—I have been asked to design six wedding gowns! After starting the design process with these brides, it dawned on me that this is what our Camilyn Beth customer is wanting as well.

Camilyn Leavitt

Image: Heather Saba

What experiences have helped guide your designs? And in turn helped you through the process of designing your first bridal collection?

Once I started putting the bridal gown collection together, I kept asking myself this question: how can I make wedding gowns as classic and versatile as my ready to wear collection? That led me to create the two-piece wedding idea based around the core of Camilyn Beth—classic cocktail dresses that you can wear over and over again. 

How many gowns are in the collection and what makes them all different?

I created three cocktail dress bodies and one skirt that can be worn over top. But after receiving an overwhelming amount of positive feedback, I will be adding more skirt and cocktail dress options. (Hint: tulle and sequins!) 

Image: Heather Saba

Tell us about the fabrics.

The fabrics I'm using is our standing stretch poly crepe for the body and satin d'hauteur for the overskirt.  I always believe a dress should be as beautiful on the inside as it is the outside, so the dresses are always fully lined. 

Describe the bride you're designing for.

I'm designing for the bride who ultimately wants a dress that is classic and feminine with subtle details that make the gown unique. I want our brides to feel like themselves, just more dressed up.

You've described your wedding gowns as "classic dresses with statement skirts." They are the perfect reflection of how I see Camilyn Beth pieces—classic designs with a modern touch. Where do you find the inspiration for those pieces and maintaining that balance?

When it comes to wedding gowns I draw inspiration from royal and presidential icons, from Jackie Kennedy to Meghan Markle. Mixing the two styles balances the old with the new.

Image: Heather Saba

What advice do you have for brides buying gowns for their wedding?

Make sure that you are choosing a style that is true to your personal style. Another creative and sentimental element to think about is how to incorporate a special family heirloom. For example, on one bride's gown we are lining the sleeves with fabric from a wedding gown passed down her family from the 1930s. For another bride, we are lining the pockets with fabric from her first date (which happens to be a Camilyn Beth cocktail dress!). I just love adding these little details, it actually makes me teary-eyed.

Now that you are designing wedding gowns, I have to know—who designed your wedding gown and what was the style?

I made my wedding gown! It was before I started Camilyn Beth. It was a fitted lace gown with small train.  

As far as new designs for Camilyn Beth, what's next?

More options in bridal gowns! 

Image: Heather Saba

Are there any other new and exciting things happening in Camilyn Beth's future?

Always new things in the works! We are adding more casual dresses to our ready-to wear line in the summer that have been very well received at markets.My favorite part of the business is designing, so there are always new things in the works! 

Where can you shop the Camilyn Beth wedding gown collection?

At the Camilyn Beth studio in downtown Sarasota or online at camilynbeth.com.

Filed under
Camilyn Beth, weddings
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Hospitality

Golf Club Names New Executive Chef

11/08/2018 By Staff

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/07/2018 By Giulia Heyward

New and Notable

A Round-Up of New Restaurant Openings and Closings

11/07/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Food

Construction Company Finishes Restaurant Remodel

11/05/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

My Shot

Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale Next Friday, Nov. 16, at The Straz

11:16am By Megan McDonald

Take a Peek

Arcos Grand Opening Features New Daniel Arsham Sculpture

10:49am By Kay Kipling

Sports

IMG Academy Hires Former Tennis Pro as New Director of Player Development

10:47am By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 8-14

11/08/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/07/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

2:28pm By Heather Saba

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Retail

New Store Specializing in Lavender Products Opens

11/08/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Jaguar Dealership Begins Offering Electric Car

11/05/2018 By Staff

Beauty Haul

Five Must-Have Beauty Products That Will Get You Ready for Season

11/02/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop to It

First Look: Ella Moss Launches at Dillard's at The Mall at University Town Center

10/30/2018

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Bradenton Office Building Sold for Almost $2.6 Million

10:41am By Staff

Design

Interior Design Company Wins Award for Living Room Project

11/07/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Luxury Condo Tower Sells Out with Highest Priced Sale of the Year

11/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Florida Home Sales Up

11/05/2018 By Staff

Design

Interior Design Firm Recognized for Work on Wealth Management, Tech Spaces

11/01/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Most Amazing Pool in Town?

11/01/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Environment

Grant Will Help Nonprofits Save Money Through Energy Efficiency Upgrades

10:27am By Staff

Government

County Names New Parks and Recreation Director

10:17am By Staff

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Environment

Free Panel Examines Science of Harmful Algal Blooms and Red Tide

11/08/2018 By Staff

Row Your Boat

Magic Boat Relaunch: Where Did the Magic Go?

11/07/2018 By Jonathan Goodman

Environment

Lido Beach Nourishment Starts This Week

11/07/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Looking to Hire as Part of First 1,000 Days Initiative

10/30/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Launches New Line of CBD Products

10/29/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

2:28pm By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe