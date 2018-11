302 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton Image: Courtesy Manatee County

Pennsylvania's GLCC Associates, L.P., recently purchased a multi-story office building located at 302 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, from Lakewood Ranch's Signature Real Estate Investment, LLC, for almost $2.6 million. Signature Real Estate had purchased the property in July for $2.1 million.