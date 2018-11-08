Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 8-14

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Image: Courtesy Trish Ivey

Nov. 9-12

Twenty-four master sand sculptors will turn the silky white sands of Siesta Beach into stunning works of art at the ninth annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic. Sand-sculpting lessons, an amateur competition and live music Saturday and Sunday evenings, too. Ticket info here.

Sarasota Medieval Fair Image: Courtesy Sarasota Medieval Fair

Nov. 10-11, 17-18

The Sarasota fairgrounds transforms into Ringling Woods this weekend and next for the Sarasota Medieval Fair: Washing Well Wenches, Wheel of Death, a Human Combat Chess Match and jousting tournaments held three times daily, plus rides, games, live music and an artisan marketplace with over 100 shops and food booths. Whew!

Mote Aquarium Image: Courtesy Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Nov. 11

Here’s a nice salute to veterans: Mote Aquarium offers free admission for veterans and their dependents Sunday with valid I.D.—and to active-duty U.S. military personnel with valid I.D. every day of the year.

The cast of Dike at Urbanite Theatre. Image: Courtesy Urbanite Theatre

Opening Nov. 9

Next up at Urbanite Theatre: Hannah Benitez’s play about four millennial women who struggle with the issues of love, sexuality and sisterhood. Through Dec. 16.

Theatre Re/ The Nature of Forgetting Image: Danilo Moroni

Nov. 9-10

Ringling Museum's Art of Performance series continues in the Historic Asolo Theatre with this London-based ensemble in a work that explores, well, we’ll let them tell you: “the myriad and fluid dimensions of memory and amnesia… at the intersection of art and science.”

Nov. 10

Composer and electric guitarists Mark Dancigers, the college’s first professor of digital media and music, presents several new works with members of ensemblenew/SRQ; with his duo Grand Electric; and with New College students in a new piece that uses the sound of rain data as an inspiration for improvisation and dance.