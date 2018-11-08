Golf Club Names New Executive Chef

Peter LaMontagna Image: Courtesy Kim Livengood

Bradenton's Concession Golf Club recently hired Peter LaMontagna to oversee its culinary program as executive chef and food and beverage director. Prior to joining The Concession, LaMontagna served as store director at St. Petersburg’s Locale Market; was executive chef at Marriott’s Le Méridien Tampa hotel; oversaw store operations and served as regional chef for 38 Whole Foods Markets in the Midwest and Canada; and directed food and beverage operations at Chicago Marriott Burr Ridge. The Concession Golf Club is located at 7700 Lindrick Lane, Bradenton.