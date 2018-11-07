Lido Beach Nourishment Starts This Week

Equipment set to be used for Lido Beach nourishment Image: Courtesy City of Sarasota

The City of Sarasota is beginning an emergency beach nourishment project on Lido Key this week. The project is intended to repair erosion caused by Tropical Storm Hermine in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017 and other storms. As part of the project, approximately 185,000 cubic yards of sand from New Pass will be used to nourish Lido. The project, which is being handled by the contractor Coastal Dredging Company, is expected to take approximately three months.