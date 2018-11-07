  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

From medieval pub crawls to funky fermentation, there are plenty of stops on the way to Flavor Town this week.

By Giulia Heyward 11/7/2018 at 4:06pm

In addition to food and drink, the Sarasota Medieval Fair features live jousting and human contact chess

Image: Sarasota Medieval Fair

Cooking with Herbs and Spices

Thursday, Nov. 8 

With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, relatives will soon be knocking on doors with empty stomachs. University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agriculture Services has teamed up with the Florida Department of Agriculture to offer a cooking class at 9 a.m. that will cover everything from incorporating herbs and spices into meals to properly storing them. You might even pick up a new trick or two that could completely change that famous stuffing recipe.

Fall Luncheon with Journalist Jay Handelman

Thursday, Nov. 8

With arts institutions preparing for the upcoming months of performances, galleries and exhibits, it can be difficult to keep track of every event in your calendar. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune arts editor and theater critic will be giving a preview of the upcoming season at 11:30 a.m. at Bijou Cafe.

Calusa's Mixed Culture Invitational Beer Festival 

Saturday, Nov. 10 

Calusa Brewing is challenging beer lovers to explore the funky flavors fermentation can bring to their favorite drinks. Over 35 breweries have RSVPed to head over at 2 p.m. to the Mixed Culture Invitational Beer Festival with at least one mixed culture beer on their menus.

The Night Market at Siesta Key

Friday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Dec. 14

With the flock of snowbirds into Sarasota, plenty may actually be night owls. For anyone who had trouble getting to last week's grand opening, the Night Market at Siesta Key is here to stay almost every weekend starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Westfield Siesta Key until the end of the year. If late night retail therapy wasn't enticing enough, the promise of local wine, beer and spritzers is enough to tap into the new market.

Sarasota Medieval Fair

Saturday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 18 

The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back this month and celebrating its 15th year. Known for its impressive selection of beer, wine and mead, the fair offers two pub crawls each day while turkey legs can be found on every corner. Between live Celtic music and jousting, it's enough to tide over any Game of Thrones fan over until the next season.

Filed under
Retail Therapy, festival, bijou cafe, cooking, University of Florida, craft beer, beer, Sarasota Medieval Fair
