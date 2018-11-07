This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

In addition to food and drink, the Sarasota Medieval Fair features live jousting and human contact chess Image: Sarasota Medieval Fair

Thursday, Nov. 8

With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, relatives will soon be knocking on doors with empty stomachs. University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agriculture Services has teamed up with the Florida Department of Agriculture to offer a cooking class at 9 a.m. that will cover everything from incorporating herbs and spices into meals to properly storing them. You might even pick up a new trick or two that could completely change that famous stuffing recipe.

Thursday, Nov. 8

With arts institutions preparing for the upcoming months of performances, galleries and exhibits, it can be difficult to keep track of every event in your calendar. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune arts editor and theater critic will be giving a preview of the upcoming season at 11:30 a.m. at Bijou Cafe.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Calusa Brewing is challenging beer lovers to explore the funky flavors fermentation can bring to their favorite drinks. Over 35 breweries have RSVPed to head over at 2 p.m. to the Mixed Culture Invitational Beer Festival with at least one mixed culture beer on their menus.

Friday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Dec. 14

With the flock of snowbirds into Sarasota, plenty may actually be night owls. For anyone who had trouble getting to last week's grand opening, the Night Market at Siesta Key is here to stay almost every weekend starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Westfield Siesta Key until the end of the year. If late night retail therapy wasn't enticing enough, the promise of local wine, beer and spritzers is enough to tap into the new market.

Saturday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 18

The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back this month and celebrating its 15th year. Known for its impressive selection of beer, wine and mead, the fair offers two pub crawls each day while turkey legs can be found on every corner. Between live Celtic music and jousting, it's enough to tide over any Game of Thrones fan over until the next season.