  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

New and Notable

A Round-Up of New Restaurant Openings and Closings

A beloved favorite shutters; the Rosemary District expands.

By Judi Gallagher 11/7/2018 at 10:55am

The Overton opened this summer in the Rosemary District.

Image: Judi Gallagher

Another sea of restaurants has opened and closed—not a surprise after a long, difficult summer thanks to the red tide that overstayed its welcome. And summer is usually a period where local businesses are under-visited, anyway. Oof.

The hardest one to go was The Table Creekside. The owner of the property needs the extra parking for the flagship restaurant, Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar, even though The Table was about to receive yet another Golden Spoon Award. Hopefully the restaurant will find a new space after season—I'd be forever be grateful for Peruvian Duck for two. (Full disclosure: I consulted for the restaurant for years.)

Bistrot Julian, a French restaurant, has closed on Main Street. It will now become an Escape Room (maybe a better idea).

The Overton has opened in the Rosemary District, offering brunch and light lunch items. The decor is modern and the food is good, especially the burger.

After an espresso at Overton, walk over to the new Artisan Cheese Company. What a great new space, with a more modern-rustic feel and plenty of local goodies, like Palmetto-made ice cream and, soon, local produce. Plus, Artisan Cheese Company's famous grilled cheese sandwiches are on the menu Monday through Friday; cheese boards are available on Saturdays. 

Finally, DaRuMa just opened a second location in The Landings, and Cassariano a second location at UTC (its popular first location is in Venice). Expect more on both of those soon.

All in all, most changes are good—and more are certainly on the horizon. I excitedly look forward to tucking in to new, inspired dishes this season, both casual and fine dining. 

Where have you been eating lately?

Filed under
Biz Daily, cheese, coffee
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Cassariano Italian Eatery

$$ Italian 313 W. Venice Ave.

The owners of this popular restaurant hail from Northern Italy and share a passion for contemporary Italian cuisine.

Da Ru Ma Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

$$$ Asian, Sushi 5459 Fruitville Road

Da Ru Ma has expertly trained Teppan-style chefs preparing Japanese classics at your table, a sushi lounge and a friendly cocktail lounge.

Artisan Cheese Company

$$ American 550 Central Ave.

This downtown shop offers artisanal and farmhouse cheeses in every price point from across America and Europe.

The Table Creekside Closed

$$$ New American, Seafood 5365 S. Tamiami Trail

High-level creativity is the hallmark of The Table.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

4:06pm By Giulia Heyward

New and Notable

A Round-Up of New Restaurant Openings and Closings

10:55am By Judi Gallagher

Food

Construction Company Finishes Restaurant Remodel

11/05/2018 By Staff

Halloweekend

This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

10/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

4:06pm By Giulia Heyward

Coming Soon

Talking with Musician Dave Koz, Coming to Van Wezel for Christmas

11/06/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

New College Foundation Clambake 2018

11/06/2018 Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Brunch on the Bay 2018

11/05/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

South Florida Museum Gala

11/05/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Moffitt Cancer Center Luncheon 2018

11/01/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Transportation

Jaguar Dealership Begins Offering Electric Car

11/05/2018 By Staff

Beauty Haul

Five Must-Have Beauty Products That Will Get You Ready for Season

11/02/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop to It

First Look: Ella Moss Launches at Dillard's at The Mall at University Town Center

10/30/2018

IN THE GLOW

Author, Blogger and Philanthropist Sheba Matheu Shares Her Beauty Routine

10/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Better Beauty

Five Must-Have Clean Beauty Products That Will Green Your Routine

10/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Meet The Team

Meet Heather Saba, Our New Fashion Blogger

10/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Design

Interior Design Company Wins Award for Living Room Project

10:12am By Staff

Top Sale

Luxury Condo Tower Sells Out with Highest Priced Sale of the Year

11/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Florida Home Sales Up

11/05/2018 By Staff

Design

Interior Design Firm Recognized for Work on Wealth Management, Tech Spaces

11/01/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Most Amazing Pool in Town?

11/01/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Florida Still Tops in the U.S. for Foreign Home Buyers

10/29/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Row Your Boat

Magic Boat Relaunch: Where Did the Magic Go?

4:00pm By Jonathan Goodman

Environment

Lido Beach Nourishment Starts This Week

10:24am By Staff

Politics

Recapping Tuesday's Local Election Results

11/06/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Legacy Trail Extension Wins Approval

11/06/2018 By Staff

Retirement

'Boomer Conference' Takes Place Nov. 16

11/06/2018 By Staff

Limelight

New College Foundation Clambake 2018

11/06/2018 Photography by Cliff Roles

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

9:59am By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Looking to Hire as Part of First 1,000 Days Initiative

10/30/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Launches New Line of CBD Products

10/29/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe