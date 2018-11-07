A Round-Up of New Restaurant Openings and Closings

The Overton opened this summer in the Rosemary District. Image: Judi Gallagher

Another sea of restaurants has opened and closed—not a surprise after a long, difficult summer thanks to the red tide that overstayed its welcome. And summer is usually a period where local businesses are under-visited, anyway. Oof.

The hardest one to go was The Table Creekside. The owner of the property needs the extra parking for the flagship restaurant, Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar, even though The Table was about to receive yet another Golden Spoon Award. Hopefully the restaurant will find a new space after season—I'd be forever be grateful for Peruvian Duck for two. (Full disclosure: I consulted for the restaurant for years.)

Bistrot Julian, a French restaurant, has closed on Main Street. It will now become an Escape Room (maybe a better idea).

The Overton has opened in the Rosemary District, offering brunch and light lunch items. The decor is modern and the food is good, especially the burger.

After an espresso at Overton, walk over to the new Artisan Cheese Company. What a great new space, with a more modern-rustic feel and plenty of local goodies, like Palmetto-made ice cream and, soon, local produce. Plus, Artisan Cheese Company's famous grilled cheese sandwiches are on the menu Monday through Friday; cheese boards are available on Saturdays.

Finally, DaRuMa just opened a second location in The Landings, and Cassariano a second location at UTC (its popular first location is in Venice). Expect more on both of those soon.

All in all, most changes are good—and more are certainly on the horizon. I excitedly look forward to tucking in to new, inspired dishes this season, both casual and fine dining.

Where have you been eating lately?