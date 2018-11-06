Recapping Tuesday's Local Election Results

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key Image: Bill Clark/Associated Press

Local voters on Tuesday reelected Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan to another term and elected former state Sen. Greg Steube, a Republican, to the House of Representatives. They also elected former state Rep. Joe Gruters, a Republican, to a seat in the state Senate, while reelecting Democratic state Rep. Margaret Good, who won a special election in February. Voters also elected Republicans Will Robinson, Tommy Gregory and James Buchanan to the state House. In Sarasota County, incumbent County Commissioner Alan Maio, a Republican, won reelection, and Christian Ziegler, also a Republican, won a seat on the County Commission.