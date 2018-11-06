Organizations Partner to Boost 'Urban Forest' in Venice

"Urban Forest" by Bill Farnsworth Image: Courtesy Suzanne Gregory

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is partnering with Venice Area Beautification, Inc. to create an "urban forest" along the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice. The organizations plan to create a forested greenway nearly 2 miles long that will allow birds and wildlife to thrive, and that residents and visitors will enjoy, as well. The forest began several years ago as a grassroots vision to reclaim the former CSX railway corridor in Venice. So far, more than 400 trees of 32 species and understory plants have been planted as part of phase one. When the project is completed, the forest will stretch from the Venice Train Depot to Center Road. All native trees and shrubs are being planted so that the forest provides habitat for migratory songbirds and native wildlife.