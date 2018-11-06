Legacy Trail Extension Wins Approval

Sarasota County voters on Tuesday approved a plan to spend $65 million to purchase six miles of unused railway and convert it into a paved pathway that connects the existing Legacy Trail to downtown Sarasota. The bond referendum to pay for the project was approved by almost 71 percent of county voters. Out of the total budget, $30.1 million will be spent to acquire the railway from CSX Transportation and Seminole Gulf Railway. Another $33 million will cover tearing out the railroad tracks, paving the corridor, constructing overpasses over Clark Road and Bee Ridge Road and installing bathrooms and water fountains. The rest of the money will go toward extending the trail to the south and east, connecting it to North Port.