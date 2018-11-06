Consignment Shop Celebrates Expansion, Renovation

The renovated interior of The Exchange Image: Courtesy Su Byron

The Exchange (formerly the Woman’s Exchange) is celebrating the opening of its new 3,000-square-foot furniture wing and renovated clothing, jewelry, art and housewares departments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Nov. 10. The free grand opening celebration includes opportunities to register to win free gifts, plus discounts on merchandise. The consignment shop now takes up approximately 15,000 square feet and covers half a city block. The Exchange awards grants and scholarships to local arts and cultural organizations and has given more than $8 million since it was first established in 1962.