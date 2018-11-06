'Boomer Conference' Takes Place Nov. 16

Jeri Sedlar Image: Courtesy Facebook

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College is hosting "Boomer Conference 2018: How to Live Your Life Pre- and Post-Retirement" from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. The event features speakers and networking sessions that offer strategies on retirement’s social, financial and practical implications. The keynote speaker is Jeri Sedlar, co-author of Don’t Retire: Rewire! Registration is $109. The fee includes a light breakfast and a boxed lunch.