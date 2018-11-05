Construction Company Finishes Restaurant Remodel

The interior of the renovated Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. recently finalized a remodeling project for the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Venice. Last week, the restaurant opened its doors after closing for enhancements in April. The improvements were done in conjunction with the reconfiguration and widening of U.S. 41 Bypass. The team demolished the restaurant's west wing, added 1,154 square feet to its southern side and renovated 2,163 square feet of the existing 6,370-square-foot space. The new building entrance was slightly shifted to the west to accommodate two automatic sliding doors. The project was designed by Beebe Design Studio Architects.