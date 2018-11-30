Number of Uninsured Children Rises

The portion of American children not covered by health insurance rose in 2017 after dropping for the previous eight years, according to new data published by the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute. The Institute found that 276,000 more children lacked health insurance last year when compared to the previous year, while the rate of uninsured kids increased from 4.7 percent to 5 percent. The portion of children in Florida who are uninsured rose from 6.6 percent to 7.3 percent during the same time period, the sixth highest increase in the country.