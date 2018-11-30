  1. News & City Life
January Panel Will Focus on Jail Overpopulation

The first Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon of 2019 will feature a panel discussion about inmate overpopulation in Sarasota County.

By Staff 11/30/2018 at 2:14pm

The first Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon of 2019 will feature a panel discussion about inmate overpopulation in Sarasota County. Participants will include Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight, 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge David Denkin, 12th Judicial Circuit Court Public Defender Larry Eger, 12th Judicial Circuit Court State Attorney Ed Brodsky and Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines. The luncheon begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, and the panel begins at noon. The event takes place at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Registration is $27-$32.

