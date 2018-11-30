Former Furniture Store Sold for $1.4 Million

820 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey Image: Courtesy Kasey Brennan

Osprey's Hoke Investment Company, LLC, which owns and operates Pelican Cottage and The Flamingo’s Nest Furniture Store, recently merged the two furniture stores into one, Pelicans and Flamingos, and sold the former Pelican Cottage building. The 13,950-square-foot industrial building, located at 820 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, sold for $1.4 million to the Sarasota company Longevity, LLC. Nick DeVito II and Joanna Ginder of Ian Black Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction, while Adam Seidel of American Property Group represented the buyer.