Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade Image: Courtesy Photo

Dec. 1

Our neighbors once again are putting on a holiday parade—with marching bands, Scout troops and lots, lots more—right down Main Street from Washington Boulevard to Gulfstream Avenue Saturday evening. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

The Naughton Sisters Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Virtuoso pianists who happen to be twin sisters are the guest soloists at the next Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks concerts. See why they’re garnering national acclaim here.

The Ca d'Zan Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Nov. 29, Dec. 13, 20, 27 & Jan. 3

John and Mable Ringling’s magnificent Italianate mansion is all decked out for the holidays and open late on special evenings for self-guided tours starting Thursday.

“Order of The Protectorate” by Su Griggs Image: Courtesy Su Griggs

Nov. 30-Dec 2

More than 100 fine-arts craftspeople from across the country are bringing their wares— clay, wood, glass, fiber, furniture, paintings, sculpture, photography and more—to Robarts Arena just in time for holiday shopping. (You probably remember it as the Sarasota Craft Show; the name’s been changed for this ninth annual event.)

Jim Brickman Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 28

The popular pianist and songwriter returns to the Van Wezel with his holiday show.

Raphael Xavier Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Nov. 30-Dec. 1

Hip-hop dance at the Ringling Museum? Why not, especially when it’s this hip-hop and breaking phenomenon, who’s bringing his multigenerational cast for an evening of works accompanied by beats, spoken word poetry and musical rhythms. Two performances at the Historic Asolo Theatre, with a lecture demonstration in the museum’s Chao Lecture Hall at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

A scene from The King and I. Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dec. 4-5

The national tour of this classic musical comes to the Van Wezel, based on the Tony Award-winning Lincoln Center production and filled with a treasure trove of gorgeous songs: “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance,” “Something Wonderful” and more.