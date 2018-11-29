Weekend Planner
Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 29-Dec. 5
The big, big downtown Sarasota holiday parade and more.
Sarasota Holiday Parade
Dec. 1
Our neighbors once again are putting on a holiday parade—with marching bands, Scout troops and lots, lots more—right down Main Street from Washington Boulevard to Gulfstream Avenue Saturday evening. The fun starts at 7 p.m.
Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: Naughton Sisters
Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Virtuoso pianists who happen to be twin sisters are the guest soloists at the next Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks concerts. See why they’re garnering national acclaim here.
Deck the Halls at Ca’ d’Zan
Nov. 29, Dec. 13, 20, 27 & Jan. 3
John and Mable Ringling’s magnificent Italianate mansion is all decked out for the holidays and open late on special evenings for self-guided tours starting Thursday.
Sarasota Art & Handmade Home Show
Nov. 30-Dec 2
More than 100 fine-arts craftspeople from across the country are bringing their wares— clay, wood, glass, fiber, furniture, paintings, sculpture, photography and more—to Robarts Arena just in time for holiday shopping. (You probably remember it as the Sarasota Craft Show; the name’s been changed for this ninth annual event.)
Jim Brickman – A Joyful Christmas
Nov. 28
The popular pianist and songwriter returns to the Van Wezel with his holiday show.
Ringling Museum's Art of Performance: Raphael Xavier
Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Hip-hop dance at the Ringling Museum? Why not, especially when it’s this hip-hop and breaking phenomenon, who’s bringing his multigenerational cast for an evening of works accompanied by beats, spoken word poetry and musical rhythms. Two performances at the Historic Asolo Theatre, with a lecture demonstration in the museum’s Chao Lecture Hall at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King And I
Dec. 4-5
The national tour of this classic musical comes to the Van Wezel, based on the Tony Award-winning Lincoln Center production and filled with a treasure trove of gorgeous songs: “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance,” “Something Wonderful” and more.
