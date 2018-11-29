Fashion

Winter Fashion 2018: City Chic

Trendsetting fashion on the Art Ovation Hotel rooftop.

Photography by Mark Farmwald Styled by Lesley Webber 11/29/2018 at 4:28pm Published in the December 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Top Photo

Bronx and Banco ostrich feather dress, $1,198, L. Boutique; 18K yellow gold wide bangle bracelet, $6,450, Nanis Dancing in the Rain 18K yellow gold, pink opal and diamond cuff, $1,340, Nanis Dancing in the Rain 18K yellow gold oval necklace, $5,380, Nanis Dancing in the Rain 18K yellow gold dangle earrings, $1,760, all from McCarver & Moser.

Image: Mark Farmwald

Tanya Taylor dress, $550, Lotus; Phillips House 14K yellow gold earring with 0.17ctw. diamonds, $2,895, June Simmons Jewelry; Melania Clara faceted crystal necklace, L. Boutique, $228.

Image: Mark Farmwald

Red Carter bikini, $85 and $65, Swim City; Arratta cover up, $118, Apricot Lane; Royal Nomad beaded necklace, $700, June Simmons Jewelry; Persian Sleeping Beauty turquoise ring with .55ctw. diamonds, $5,410 and Oromalia leather bracelet with 18 K yellow gold and .75 ctw diamonds, $3,195, Tilden Ross Jewelers; Wolf chrome hearts Semenstress sunglasses, $1,100, ioptics.

Image: Mark Farmwald

Derek Lam 10 Crosby blouse, $325, Smythe brocade boot-cut emerald trouser, $425, The Met; Ariana Boussard-Reifel brass collar, $1,450, Buddha Mama 20K yellow gold bracelet with 5.50ctw. yellow diamonds, 3.44ctw. white diamonds, $44,000, Buddha Mama 20K yellow gold ring with 3.912ctw. white diamonds, $18,800, all from June Simmons Jewelry; Sun ’N’ Sand bag, $29.99, Swim City.

Image: Mark Farmwald

Trina Turk dress, $278, L. Boutique; Retrouvai 14K yellow gold earring with guava quartz and tourmaline, $3,895, June Simmons Jewelry; Melania Clara faceted crystal necklace, $298, L. Boutique.

Image: Mark Farmwald

Ultracor leggings, $196, and Alo Yoga sports bra, $56, both from Lotus; Alberto Makali jacket, $228, Foxy Lady; Gucci sunglasses with hand-laid crystals, $1,400, Sunglass Express.

Image: Mark Farmwald

Trina Turk striped wide leg pant, $298, and Camilla printed bomber jacket, $698, both from L. Boutique; Cosabella plungie bralette, $69, The Met; Tom Ford sunglasses, $475, Sunglass Express; Persian Sleeping Beauty turquoise ring with .55ctw. diamonds, $5,410, Tilden Ross Jewelers.

Photography by Mark Farmwald | Styled by Lesley Webber | Hair: Frederique McCrary | Makeup: Paula Gravier | Model: Gabi, Benz Model + Talent

