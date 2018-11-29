The Ringling’s New Stages Expands to Offer More Performances, More of the Time

Moving Ethos, in the spotlight at New Stages. Image: Courtesy Photo

When the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art ended its decade-long Ringling International Arts Festival last year, it wasn’t without a promise to keep bringing to town the same sort of genre-bending works and creative artists the festival had favored. The Ringling instead opted to spread the type of programming that RIAF offered—embracing music, dance, mime, theater and more—throughout the year.

“The Ringling recognizes performance as vital to the art of our time,” says executive director Steven High. “By elevating New Stages into a yearlong series, we are ensuring that more members of our community can be a part of performance at The Ringling. We will have the time and space for the artists we host to teach workshops, provide open rehearsals, lead conversations and bring programs into the schools. Through New Stages we are offering more, but we are also asking more of our audience—to take a chance with us in seeing something new and unexpected, and to engage with performers beyond the stage.”

The new vision has brought an expanded number of New Stages shows to the Historic Asolo Theater. Some have already taken place, including Transient Landscapes, featuring percussionist Matthew Duvall (of Musical Ensemble of the Year 2016 Eighth Blackbird), whose work celebrated the Ringling arboretum as an instrument of sound, and London-based Theatre Re’s The Nature of Forgetting, employing a mix of mime and theater to explore what is left when memory is gone. But there’s plenty more to come. For example:

Raphael Xavier/Point of Interest

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Self-taught hip-hop dancer Xavier assembles a multigenerational cast to perform a soundscape of beats and spoken word, culminating in a humorous take on the challenges of the maturing dancer.

Bill Bowers/All Over the Map

Jan. 18-19

Veteran solo artist Bowers returns to Sarasota to re-create memories from 30 years of touring 25 nations, through movement, mime and comedy.

Matt Haimovitz & Vijay Iyer

Feb. 22-23

Cellist Haimovitz and jazz pianist/composer Iyer collaborate to offer a program of duets and solos drawn from an eclectic repertoire.

Union Tanguera & Kate Weare/Sin Salida

March 29-30

Choreographer Weare partners with the French tango ensemble to reveal the distinctions between the tango and contemporary dance.

Spotlight Florida: Moving Ethos

April 12-13

Moving Ethos, a local collective of movement artists, has been chosen for a six-month residency that encompasses several programs before culminating in a brand-new work to be presented in April.

For more information, visit ringling.org; for tickets, call 360-7399.

