High Prices in Hi Hat Ranch, Tocobaga Bay

1001 Tocobaga Lane Image: Courtesy Kim Ogilvie

The luxury market continues to notch impressive sales both on the waterfront and out east. Two recent examples:

On the Sarasota bayfront north of downtown, a waterfront estate built in 2017 at 1010 Tocobaga Lane sold for $4,825,000—a benchmark for the immediate area. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home has 5,925 square feet of living space, with panoramic views of the Ringling Bridge to the downtown skyline. The home is located just north of Whitaker Gateway Park in the small gated development of Tocobaga Bay. Kim Ogilvie of Michael Saunders & Company was the listing agent; Linda Starcher of Re/Max Alliance Group was the selling agent.

And a former Arthur Rutenberg model home at 10862 Leafwing Drive in Forest at Hi Hat Ranch sold for $2.15 million. It was highest-priced sale in the neighborhood in the last two years. Set on 3.29 acres, the home has 6,667 square feet of living space with four bedroom and five full and two half bath. It was built in 2006. Susan McLeod of Michael Saunders & Company was the listing agent; Brian Wood of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was the buyer’s agent. The Forest at Hi Hat Ranch is a gated community of 54 estate-sized lots—each three to six acres—located five miles east of i-75 off Clark Road. According to its website, 13 original developer home sites remain for purchase.