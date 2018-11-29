Foundation Names New Communications and Learning Officer

Murray Devine Image: Courtesy Kelly Romanoff

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently hired Murray Devine as its communications and learning officer, a newly created position. In the role, Devine will direct the Foundation’s communications strategy, publicize the impact and institutional learnings of Foundation grants and initiatives and consult with local nonprofits on effectively demonstrating stories of impact created through Foundation support. Devine previously served as the manager of communications and marketing at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County since 2014.