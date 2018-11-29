Fast-Track Training for Heating and Air Conditioning Installers Begins in January

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning companies are partnering with the workforce development nonprofit CareerEdge Funders Collaborative and Manatee Technical College to create a fast-track program that will train students in installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The employers are looking to recruit and quickly train people for the task, then develop the employees over time through mentorships and apprenticeship programs. The tuition-free class will begin Tuesday, Jan. 22, and run through March with classes held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70, Bradenton. Interested students should email meyersm@manateschools.net.