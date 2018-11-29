County Considering Changes to Bus Routes

Sarasota County Area Transit is hosting four public workshops to gather input on possible changes to bus service in North Port, Venice, Sarasota and Longboat Key. Changes are being considered to routes 13 and 23 in Venice and route 18 in Sarasota and Longboat Key, and the county is considering eliminating route 100X, which connects Sarasota and North Port. The county is also considering modifying Saturday and Sunday service times. The public workshops will be held:

Noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Francis T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice

5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at North Port Public Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port

5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice

5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Fire Station 3, 47 N. Adams Drive, Sarasota