Business Group Honors 'Lifetime Achievement' Recipients

Michael Furen Image: Courtesy Jan Oglesby

The Argus Foundation recently honored attorney Michael Furen and posthumously recognized businessman and former City Commissioner Gil Waters with the nonprofit's 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. Furen, a shareholder at Icard Merrill, and Waters were both recognized for their influence in shaping Sarasota. Furen has worked on significant developments, such as Palmer Ranch, the Sarasota Quay, The Colony and the Sarasota Interstate Park of Commerce, now known as University Town Center. Waters, who died in January, worked toward the creation of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Bayfront Park, Marina Jack and the John Ringling Causeway and helped launch the Gulf Coast Builders Xchange and FCCI Insurance Group.