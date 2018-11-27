New Model Homes in The Lake Club, Neal Communities Debuts Canoe Creek and More

The Claiborne II lanai Image: Courtesy Stock Signature Homes

Stock Signature Homes is offering three new model homes in The Lake Club’s newest luxury enclave, Lake View Estates, in Lakewood Ranch.

With more than 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living, The Clairborne II, priced from $1,419,990, offers a relaxing lakefront lifestyle. The Glenmore, priced from $974,990, has four bedrooms, four full and one-half bath, great room, dining, study, spacious outdoor living and a three-car garage. The Margo II, priced from $1,004,990, has three bedrooms, four-and-one-half bath, formal dining area, great room, study, bonus room, outdoor living, and a three-car garage.

Canoe Creek Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities recently debuted its new Parrish community of Canoe Creek, with an eventual 600-plus homes in American coastal and modern farmhouse-style designs. It is set on 304 acres near Fort Hamer Road and Upper Manatee River Road on the site of the former Palmetto Pines golf course. At the heart of the community will be an amenity center with clubhouse, fitness room, pool and spa, pickleball courts and nearby dog park.

Eave's Bend at Artisan Lakes Image: Courtesy Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison has introduced Eave’s Bend at Artisan Lakes, within its master-planned development of Artisan Lakes in Palmetto. Eight floor plans will be offered—the Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, Cayman, Fiji, Martinique and Saint Thomas – featuring spacious living rooms, beautifully appointed designer kitchens, luxurious owner’s suites and flexible upgrade options. Its Bonaire and Barbados models are available for touring now. Residents will have access to Artisan Lakes’ amenity center, with resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, children’s playground and pet park.

The Mark Image: Courtesy Hali Jordan

Kolter Urban recently held a topping out celebration for The Mark in downtown Sarasota. Located on the corner of Pineapple Avenue and State Street, The Mark is a 12-level luxury condominium tower with 157 residences and a ground-level promenade featuring 35,000 square feet of retail space and a walking corridor to Main Street. Residents will begin moving in next fall.

Crossgate Partners, developer of Oceane Siesta Key, recently held a topping off ceremony for the six-residence luxury complex on the Gulf of Mexico on Siesta Key. Each residence has 4,500 square feet of living space, a 72-foot Gulf-front terrace, enclosed three-car garage and private poolside cabana. Four residences are available for purchase, says exclusive sales agent Peter Laughlin of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Completion is scheduled for July 2019.