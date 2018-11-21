Tech Company Signs New Deal with California Phone Maker

MTech's headquarters Image: Courtesy Sheila Brannan Longo

The California company Sonim recently signed a deal with Sarasota's MTech for MTech to operate the company's international call center. Sonim, which makes rugged cell phones for use in demanding and hazardous environments, began working with MTech over a year ago, when MTech began serving as the company's U.S. repair center. MTech provides mobile device repair, planning, procurement and decommissioning services; its south Manatee County headquarters now also houses Sonim's call center operations.