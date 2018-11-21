  1. Fashion & Shopping
Shop Small, Shop Local This Black Friday and Beyond

Fashion blogger Heather Saba rounds up the best local Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales.

By Heather Saba 11/21/2018 at 12:16pm

Image: Amy McKinlay Photography

Black Friday, Cyber Monday (which has now turned into Cyber Week)—y'all, this is the biggest shopping week of the year. In fact, last year, U.S. shoppers spend more than $16 billion over Black Friday weekend. Those numbers are insane.

With that being said, it's important to remember to shop your local businesses during this time as well—which is why the Saturday after Black Friday is dedicated to small businesses.

Sarasota is home to so many amazing local shops and brands and I know I'll be doing my part in supporting them this weekend and I think you should, too.

I stopped in a few of my favorite shops (and stalked a few others on the 'gram) to get ready for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, so check out my wish list items and read about all the best local Black Friday and weekend deals...they are too good to miss!

Image: Amy McKinlay Photography

530 Burns Gallery

It's hard not to fall in love with everything I see when I'm at 530 Burns Gallery, and lucky for me and you, shoppers will receive 10 percent off all jewels at the gallery on Black Friday. The piece I'm swooning over right now: this Nikki Sedacca ring from the Endless Love collection.

Image: Courtesy 530 Burns Gallery

L. Boutique

I'm totally crushing on this Chiara Boni floral fitted coat ($758) at L. Boutique. Nothing says "Florida winter" like a pastel green coat. This statement piece is perfect for layering, and I'm loving the floral detail on the sleeves. Make sure you stop in on Friday to shop the Black Friday sale…there will be $99, $50 and $30 racks filled with stunning fashions.

Chiara Boni coat

Image: Courtesy L. Boutique

T. Georgiano's

Superga sneakers are one of the trendiest, must-have sneakers right now and you can find them at T. Georgiano's... along with their amazing selection of yoga clothing and those must-have gifts you didn't know you needed, like these Impala holographic roller skates ($99). Plus, the first 10 shoppers will get a free gift with purchase (opens at 10 a.m.).

Image: Courtesy T. Georgiano's

Image: Courtesy T. Georgiano's

Influence Style

This Black Friday sale is one to wake up early for.

9 a.m.-10 a.m.  40 percent off
10 a.m.-11 a.m.  35 percent off
11 a.m.-noon  30 percent off
Noon-close 25 percent off

And if you can't make it to the store on Friday (or you need to go back for more), don't worry, you can still get 20 percent off throughout the weekend.

Image: Courtesy Influence Style 

Camilyn Beth 

Camilyn Beth is having my favorite type of sale —  'the more you spend, the more you save' sale and honestly... nothing beats that kind of discount... and we are talking dresses that never go on sale (excluding the gowns). The promotion is valid only on www.camilynbeth.com, Nov. 19-Nov. 25 at 12am EST. Here are the codes:

Spend $100-$250, save 15 percent with code HOLIDAY15

Spend $251-$350, save 20 percent with code HOLIDAY20

Spend $351-$450, save 25 percent with code HOLIDAY25

Spend $451 and up, save 30% with code HOLIDAY30

On my wish list:

I love a good black-and-white dress and the Bonnie dress' ($295) is so mod-chic. The Veronica dress ($300) is another one of my favorites, especially for the holiday season. The statement ruffle is everything.

Image: Courtesy Camilyn Beth

Nothing beats a good Black Friday sale with perks. And by perks, I mean edibles and gifts. These local boutiques are not only giving amazing discounts, they're providing sips and gifts, too.

Image: Courtesy Malibu Fox 

Malibu Fox

Shoppers will receive 20 percent off from 8 a.m. until noon and then 15 percent off from noon until 5 p.m. Malibu Fox will also have mimosas and cold brew, plus a tent sale with items as low as $5!

On my wish list:

The La Palma dress ($80) and the Onyx moto jacket ($98)

Image: Christine Wozz/Bows and Arrows 

Bows and Arrows

Bows and Arrows shoppers will receive BOGO 60 percent off from 8 a.m. until noon and then BOGO 50 percent off from noon until 7 p.m. Bonus: the first 10 shoppers who spend $150 will receive a $25 gift card.

On my wish list:

The Khaleese dress in hunter green lace ($95) and the Iggy frosted beaded sequin dress ($236)

And don't worry—if you're like me and try to avoid leaving your house on Black Friday, you're in luck. Most of our local shops are still offering discounts online or by phone this weekend. So if you can't make it out to the stores, check out their websites and their Instagram accounts to shop!

