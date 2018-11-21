Real estate
Sarasota County Home Sales Drop
Sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County increased between September and October, but were down from one year ago, according to new data released by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee on Wednesday. The organization recorded 598 sales in October, a 9.1 increase from September, but 2.1 percent less than the number of sales recorded in October 2017. The number of sales of townhouses and condos increased from 258 to 268 between September and October, and the October number was 10.3 percent higher than the October 2017 figure. Sales of single-family homes in Manatee County, meanwhile, were up, as were sales of townhouses and condos.