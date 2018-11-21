  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real estate

Number of Housing Starts Declines

The number of new residential construction projects begun in the U.S. in October was 2.9 percent below the October 2017 number.

By Staff 11/21/2018 at 11:00am

Image: Pixabay

The number of new residential construction projects begun in the U.S. increased by 1.5 percent between September and October, but remained 2.9 percent below the October 2017 number, according to statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday. The number of new single-family homes under construction decreased by 1.8 percent between September and October, while the number of residential projects with five or more bedrooms increased by 6.2 percent.

Filed under
housing market, data, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Census Bureau, real estate, Biz Daily, construction
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

FRESH OUT THE OVEN

New Junior League of Sarasota Cookbook Captures Sarasota's Stomach and Soul

9:09am By Giulia Heyward

Food

The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota

6:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pie Time

What It's Really Like to Make Pies with the Yoder's Restaurant Bakers

11/20/2018 By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

Pub Crawls, Music Festivals and More Local Dining Events

11/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

SOIL SISTER

Five Questions With Detroit Dirt's Pashon Murray

11/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

'Tis the Season

Your Guide to the 2018 Holiday Season

11/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Education

Sarasota Teacher Wins National Award for Poetry Program

11/20/2018 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 22-28

11/20/2018 By Ilene Denton

Publishing

Library System Picks New 'One Book, One Community' Read

11/20/2018 By Staff

Preview

Japanese Woodblock Prints On View at The Ringling

11/19/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Local

Shop Small, Shop Local This Black Friday and Beyond

12:16pm By Heather Saba

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Shop Talk

Seven Fabulous Outfits for Thanksgiving Dinner

11/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Goodwill Manasota Opens New Bargain Barn Location

11/16/2018 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Number of Housing Starts Declines

11:00am By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home Sales Drop

10:39am By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders' Siesta Key Office Adds New Realtor

11/20/2018 By Staff

Design

Architect Wins Two Design Awards

11/20/2018 By Staff

Deals

Sarasota Magazine Signs Long-Term Lease for New Office

11/20/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota Realtor Speaks About Data and Sales at National Conference

11/19/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Latino Nonprofit Expanding College Readiness Program

9:55am By Staff

Education

School Recognized for Environmental Stewardship

9:41am By Staff

Technology

Tech Company Signs New Deal with California Phone Maker

9:33am By Staff

SOIL SISTER

Five Questions With Detroit Dirt's Pashon Murray

11/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Education

School District Names Principals for Two New Schools

11/20/2018 By Staff

Finance

Accountant Earns 'Standing Ovation' Award

11/20/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe