Latino Nonprofit Expanding College Readiness Program

UnidosNow, a Sarasota nonprofit that works to empower Latinos to achieve the American Dream, is expanding its Future Leaders Academy initiative, which provides first-generation Hispanic and Latino students with tools, information and support to help them attend and graduate from college. UnidosNow received a $75,000 grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation that will allow the organization to broaden the geographical reach of the program to include high school students in south Sarasota County. Currently, the program works with nearly 100 students and families in other parts of Sarasota County and Manatee County, offering mentoring, help with college selection, SAT and ACT prep, college tours and more.