  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Pub Crawls, Music Festivals and More Local Dining Events

Including Black Friday brunch and a Thanksgiving cruise.

By Giulia Heyward 11/20/2018 at 11:32am

Swap sweating in front of an oven for turkey with an ocean side view at Marina Jack. 

Image: Shutterstock

2018 Turkey Trot Pub Crawl

Wednesday, Nov. 21 

While the Turkey Trot has historically been about burning off calories before indulging in a gut-busting meal the next day, the Siesta Key Turkey Trot Pub Crawl wants indulging to start at 9 p.m. the day prior at Siesta Key Oyster Bar. With live music, prizes and of course, an array of beloved beers, it's an excellent way to "pre-game" Thanksgiving. 

Thanksgiving on the Water with Marina Jack

Thursday, Nov. 22

Avoid dozens of dirty dishes and head to Marina Jack for traditional Thanksgiving fare. Turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce meet an oceanside view all day, starting at 11 a.m. at the downtown waterfront location. If dining dockside isn't close enough to the water for you, register online for one of two Marina Jack II cruises occurring at 1 p.m. and at 5 p.m. that day, with a Thanksgiving buffet and live music. Tickets can be purchased online.

Black Friday Brunch

Friday, Nov. 23

Hit snooze on the alarm clock and sleep in a little, or take a break after the pandemonium at dawn,  and head to Boca Kitchen Bar Market at 11 a.m. for Black Friday brunch. Barbecue pork Benedict and fresh gazpacho are paired with bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys until 4 p.m. Make sure to call ahead to reserve a seat.  

Lakewood Ranch Music and Seafood Festival

Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25

Starting at 11 a.m. on both days and ending well into the night, Lakewood Ranch is bringing in the big guns to this inaugural festival: delicious seafood that's been ethically sourced and cooked right in front of participants at each of their food stands. The festival is bringing in musical acts like Calypso and Wicked Blues, and the fun lasts all day. 

Filed under
festivals, lakewood ranch, brunch, Black Friday, Marina Jacks, marina jack, music, beer, Mr. Beery's, Thanksgiving
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Boca Kitchen Bar Market

$$$ New American 19 S. Lemon Ave.

Boca Kitchen Bar Market, a small Tampa-based chain, opened a fourth location this summer in downtown Sarasota on Lemon Avenue, just south of Main Street. Boc...

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Pie Time

What It's Really Like to Make Pies with the Yoder's Restaurant Bakers

11:52am By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

Pub Crawls, Music Festivals and More Local Dining Events

11:32am By Giulia Heyward

Food

New Butcher Shop Opens Next Week

9:26am By Staff

Spirits

Whiskey Festival Returns Next April

11/19/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

SOIL SISTER

Five Questions With Detroit Dirt's Pashon Murray

4:19pm By Giulia Heyward

'Tis the Season

Your Guide to the 2018 Holiday Season

3:19pm By Giulia Heyward

Education

Sarasota Teacher Wins National Award for Poetry Program

2:45pm By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 22-28

10:04am By Ilene Denton

Publishing

Library System Picks New 'One Book, One Community' Read

9:18am By Staff

Preview

Japanese Woodblock Prints On View at The Ringling

11/19/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Shop Talk

Seven Fabulous Outfits for Thanksgiving Dinner

11/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Goodwill Manasota Opens New Bargain Barn Location

11/16/2018 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Michael Saunders' Siesta Key Office Adds New Realtor

3:02pm By Staff

Design

Architect Wins Two Design Awards

2:49pm By Staff

Deals

Sarasota Magazine Signs Long-Term Lease for New Office

11:54am By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota Realtor Speaks About Data and Sales at National Conference

11/19/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

A Look at the Casey Key Real Estate Market

11/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

News & City Life

SOIL SISTER

Five Questions With Detroit Dirt's Pashon Murray

4:19pm By Giulia Heyward

Education

School District Names Principals for Two New Schools

9:00am By Staff

Finance

Accountant Earns 'Standing Ovation' Award

9:00am By Staff

Finance

Financial Adviser Named a 'Five Star Wealth Manager'

9:00am By Staff

Limelight

Equality Florida Suncoast Celebration

11/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

WBTT Let's Get It On Gala

11/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe