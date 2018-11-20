Pub Crawls, Music Festivals and More Local Dining Events

Swap sweating in front of an oven for turkey with an ocean side view at Marina Jack. Image: Shutterstock

Wednesday, Nov. 21

While the Turkey Trot has historically been about burning off calories before indulging in a gut-busting meal the next day, the Siesta Key Turkey Trot Pub Crawl wants indulging to start at 9 p.m. the day prior at Siesta Key Oyster Bar. With live music, prizes and of course, an array of beloved beers, it's an excellent way to "pre-game" Thanksgiving.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Avoid dozens of dirty dishes and head to Marina Jack for traditional Thanksgiving fare. Turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce meet an oceanside view all day, starting at 11 a.m. at the downtown waterfront location. If dining dockside isn't close enough to the water for you, register online for one of two Marina Jack II cruises occurring at 1 p.m. and at 5 p.m. that day, with a Thanksgiving buffet and live music. Tickets can be purchased online.

Friday, Nov. 23

Hit snooze on the alarm clock and sleep in a little, or take a break after the pandemonium at dawn, and head to Boca Kitchen Bar Market at 11 a.m. for Black Friday brunch. Barbecue pork Benedict and fresh gazpacho are paired with bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys until 4 p.m. Make sure to call ahead to reserve a seat.

Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25

Starting at 11 a.m. on both days and ending well into the night, Lakewood Ranch is bringing in the big guns to this inaugural festival: delicious seafood that's been ethically sourced and cooked right in front of participants at each of their food stands. The festival is bringing in musical acts like Calypso and Wicked Blues, and the fun lasts all day.