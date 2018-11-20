School District Names Principals for Two New Schools

Craig Little and Angela Lindsey Image: Courtesy Manatee County

The Manatee County School District recently named two principals for schools set to open next August: Craig Little, the principal at Lakewood Ranch High School, will be the first principal at what is currently known as North River High School, and Angela Lindsey, the principal at Johnson Middle School of International Studies, will be the first principal at Dr. Mona Jain Middle School. Little came to Manatee County as a physical education teacher at Lakewood Ranch High in 2001. He subsequently served as an assistant principal at Haile Middle, Johnson Middle and Lakewood Ranch High School before being named principal in 2014. Lindsey came to Manatee County as a math teacher at Sugg Middle in 1986. She was a department chair and team leader at Braden River Middle before serving as an assistant principal at Haile Middle and Johnson.