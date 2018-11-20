Bay Plaza Condominium Image: Christine Stramiello/christinastramiello.com

Sarasota Magazine recently leased 6,160 square feet of office space on the ground floor of the Bay Plaza Condominium in downtown Sarasota. Bay Plaza was designed by Tim Seibert, a renowned architect of the Sarasota School, and was constructed in 1983. In addition to office space, the building houses 100 condo units. “We are excited to celebrate our 40th anniversary of publishing our magazine with a move to an iconic building in the spring of 2019,” says Sarasota Magazine group publisher Kelley Lavin. Joe Hembree of Hembree & Associates represented the landlord and John Harshman of Harshman & Company, Inc. represented Sarasota Magazine in the transaction.