Michael Saunders' Siesta Key Office Adds New Realtor

Mila Scardigno Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Mila Scardigno in its Siesta Key office. Originally from Venezuela, Scardigno has a background in computer information technology and digital marketing. Specializing in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, Scardigno launched her real estate career in 2016. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and an associate’s degree from State College of Florida.