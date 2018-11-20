  1. Home & Real Estate
Michael Saunders' Siesta Key Office Adds New Realtor

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Mila Scardigno.

By Staff 11/20/2018 at 3:02pm

Mila Scardigno

Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Mila Scardigno in its Siesta Key office. Originally from Venezuela, Scardigno has a background in computer information technology and digital marketing. Specializing in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, Scardigno launched her real estate career in 2016. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and an associate’s degree from State College of Florida.

