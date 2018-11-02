Finance
Trust Company Names New Operations Specialist
Venice's Caldwell Trust Company recently promoted Kim Pettit, who joined the firm last year.
Venice's Caldwell Trust Company recently promoted Kim Pettit to operations specialist. Pettit joined Caldwell last year as an operations associate. Prior to joining Caldwell, she had been with Northern Trust for 16 years as a senior client service support officer, working in private banking, lending and trust services. Pettit is based in the company's Venice office.