Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

Drs. Deborah Boland and William McElveen Image: Courtesy Suzanne Dameron

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's is continuing its Distinguished Speaker Series with presentations from Drs. Deborah Boland and William McElveen scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 10. Boland will discuss “Living Well with Parkinson’s,” sharing insights from her work on how to improve the quality of life in the patients she serves at her Tampa practice. McElveen, meanwhile, will give a presentation on his three decades of clinical research; McElveen has participated in more than 150 clinical studies and trials. The talks take place at State College of Florida’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. The event is free, but attendees must register by emailing cindy@neurochallenge.org or calling (941) 926-6413, ext. 200.