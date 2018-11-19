  1. Eat & Drink
Whiskey Festival Returns Next April

The 'largest world whiskey festival' in the United States will include specialty dinners and brunches, panels, an outdoor street party and more.

By Staff 11/19/2018 at 9:43am

A past Whiskey Obsession event

Image: Courtesy Turner Moore

Tickets to next year's Whiskey Obsession festival, scheduled to take place April 10-13, 2019, will go on sale Saturday, Dec. 1. The event is the "largest world whiskey festival" in the United States and includes a number of events, from specialty dinners and brunches, panels featuring whiskey experts from around the world, an outdoor street party and more. Organizers of the festival have created a new nonprofit, Spirit Guide, Inc., to sponsor all of the festival's events, and are collaborating with Bourbon Women; the Black Bourbon Society, which brings together African-American bourbon enthusiasts from across the country; and Bourbon+ magazine.

whiskey, Whiskey Obsession Festival, whiskey obsession
