Whiskey Festival Returns Next April

A past Whiskey Obsession event Image: Courtesy Turner Moore

Tickets to next year's Whiskey Obsession festival, scheduled to take place April 10-13, 2019, will go on sale Saturday, Dec. 1. The event is the "largest world whiskey festival" in the United States and includes a number of events, from specialty dinners and brunches, panels featuring whiskey experts from around the world, an outdoor street party and more. Organizers of the festival have created a new nonprofit, Spirit Guide, Inc., to sponsor all of the festival's events, and are collaborating with Bourbon Women; the Black Bourbon Society, which brings together African-American bourbon enthusiasts from across the country; and Bourbon+ magazine.